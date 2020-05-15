Today’s edition of Metal to Rust is the conclusion of a two-part story on the history of Nash
Motors Company.
Last week saw the birth of the Nash, the years the company spent cutting its teeth in the
industry, and hitting its stride in their prime years. This week, however, will see a turning point
and decline that ultimately leads to the company's doom.
In 1950, Nash featured a wider rear window, an optional GM Hydramatic automatic
transmission, and seat belts (this was the first American automobile with seat belts).
George Mason, the Nash-Kelvinator president, felt that Nash could reach a larger market by
building small cars and so the company developed its first compact, the Nash Rambler, in 1950.
In 1954, Nash also introduced the small Metropolitan built by Austin in Britain.
Thanks to its affiliation with Kelvinator, in 1954 Nash introduced a single-unit heating and air-
conditioning system. This was a compact, affordable system with controls on the dash. Unlike
other automotive air-conditioners at this time, the unit was entirely incorporated within the
engine bay. Both heating and cooling entered the passenger compartment though dash-
mounted vents.
The Nash-Healey, generally described as an Anglo-American sports car, was introduced in
1951 as a collaborative effort with British sports car manufacturer Donald Healey. Nash
provided the powertrain and Healey assembled the cars which were then shipped to the U.S. In
1952, the body was restyled by Italian designer Battista Farina. Only 506 Nash-Healeys were
produced. Production stopped in 1954.
Mason could see a future where the “independents,” the smaller automakers without full lines,
would not be able to survive, and even before 1950, he started working on a plan for a
united American Motors Corporation, or AMC. Packard and Studebaker would merge at the
same time as Nash and Hudson; once the new companies had brought together their
engineering, marketing, and styling departments, they would merge again, forming a company
that would be able to compete with GM, Ford, and Chrysler.
George Mason died before the plan came together, but Nash and Hudson did combine to form
American Motors. However, they were not joined by Packard and Studebaker. The merger was
the largest in the history of the United States, as the two companies were collectively worth
$198 million.
The standard Hudson cars were highly regarded and in the mid-to-upper price range, but the
lack of money for annual restylings had hurt sales. Racing successes sold Hudson Hornets, but
not the bigger cars that were Hudson’s main business. Nash, meanwhile, was strong in the low-
to-middle range.
The first casualties of the merger were the Jet, Hudson's slow-selling entry into the compact
market, and the little Nash-Healey sports car, which had left its mark on European sports car
racing but had not been a major seller. Hudsons kept their in-line six cylinder L-head (flat head)
engines; standard models had single carburetors, while optional “Twin-H Power” package had
higher compression heads with dual carburetors. Moving up, the Nash Ambassador and
Hudson Hornet models boasted the Packard 320 V-8, producing 208 hp, with Packard
"Ultramatic" automatic transmissions.
A year after the merger, the Nash Rambler and Metropolitan were badged as Hudsons and sold
under both marquees. AMC proudly introduced a new line of Hudson Wasps and Hornets in
1955, “new from stem to stern” (in reality, moved to the newer Nash platforms); but they did not
reverse the companies’ fortunes.
The Nash and Hudson nameplates were phased out by the end of the 1957 model year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.