Southwest Baptist University has released its spring 2020 graduate and honor roll lists.
GRADUATES
From Douglas County, Hope Evans of Ava and Allie Hickerson of Vanzant graduated with Bachelor of Science degree. Hickerson graduated magna cum laude.
In Howell County, Bachelor of Science degrees were awarded to Elizabeth Cox and Jessie Henry of Mtn. View, Jeremy Inman and Jordan Inman of Pomona, Michael Buxbaum of West Plains and Jillian Ash of Willow Springs. Henry graduated cum laude, and Jeremy Inman and Jordan Inman graduated magna cum laude. Master of Science degrees were awarded to Gary Spencer, Mtn. View, and Johnny Wake, Willow Springs.
Ashley Hollis of Thayer, Oregon County, earned a Bachelor of Science with cum laude honors.
From Ozark County, Madison Strong, of Gainesville, earned a Bachelor of Social Work, and Katelyn Brantingham, of Noble, earned a Bachelor of Science with magna cum laude honors.
Shannon County residents earning their Bachelor of Science degrees are Horizon Rich and Breanna Smith, Birch Tree, and Samantha Fry, Eminence. Smith graduated magna cum laude. A Doctor of Physical Therapy was awarded to Merissa Denning, of Eminence.
Texas County graduates include Kristie Gorman, Licking, Associate of Science in Nursing, and Charlene Bever, Raymondville, and Kelsey Karr, Summersville, Bachelors of Science.
Five Mtn. Grove residents in Wright County earned degrees: Jennifer Tooley and Angel Hensley, Associates of Science; Haden Liska, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, magna cum laude; Cameron Collins, Bachelor of Music, summa cum laude; and Nicole Hale, Doctor of Physical Therapy.
Undergraduate students graduate with honors according to the following GPAs: Summa cum laude, 3.850-4.00; magna cum laude, 3.700-3.849; and cum laude, 3.500-3.699. In order to graduate with honors, students must have earned a minimum of 45 semester hours of credit at SBU prior to the semester of graduation.
HONOR ROLLS
Douglas County: Allie Hickerson, Vanzant, trustee’s list, and Devon Darlington and Nicolas Sterling, both of Ava, honor’s list.
Howell County: Jillian Ash, Willow Springs; Jessie Henry, Hali Marshall and Rhonda Sullivan, Mtn. View; and Hayley Hershenson and Elizabeth Kammerer, West Plains, trustee’s list. Abigail Bales, Mtn. View; Lacey Bell, Willow Springs; Emma Bise, and Jacob Mccracken West Plains; Jordan Inman, Pomona, president’s list.
Linsey Brook and Alexa Fredrick, Willow Springs; Michael Buxbaum and Mary Trantham, West Plains; and Melissa Williams, Mtn. View, dean’s list.
Aaron Allchin and Courtney Upton, West Plains; Dawn Bond, Elizabeth Cox, Piper Francis, Heather Keeton, Erica McGivney, Jodi Montague and Buren Wilson, Mtn. View; Dylan Hayes, Pottersville; and Tristan Slater, Willow Springs, honor’s list.
Oregon County: Ashley Hollis, Thayer, trustee’s list.
Ozark County: Garrett Morgan, president’s list; Madison Strong, dean’s list; and Ashley Walrath, honor’s list. All are from Gainesville.
Shannon County: Samantha Fry, Eminence, and Breanna Smith and Samantha Voyles, Birch Tree, trustee’s list, and Riley Walton, Eminence, president’s list.
Texas County: Charlene Bever, Raymondville; Amy Gimpel and Kelsey Karr, Summersville; Joshua Lilly, Licking; Kaitlyn Root and Elizabeth Scott, Houston, trustee’s list. Brandon Huffman, Summersville, president’s list. Melody Buse, Houston, and Ryan Lilly and Brady Smith, Licking, dean’s list. Jaylene Atkins and Kaleigh Nash, Cabool; Bridgette Hart and Cheyenne Lewis, Licking; and Maggi Medley, Bucyrus, honor’s list.
Wright County: Cameron Collins, Angel Hensley, Haden Liska and Jennifer Tooley, Mtn. Grove, trustee’s list, and Melanie Bennett and Charlton Miller, Norwood, and Jennifer Vanderbilt, Mtn. Grove, president’s list. Jenna Cantrell, Mtn. Grove; Ashlynne Dickinson, Hartville; and Cheyenne Parsons, Norwood, dean’s list. Jamison Conner and Lexie Morris, Mansfield, and Amanda Littlewood, Hartville, honor’s list.
To be listed on the semester's honor roll, students must carry at least 12 hours of college work at Southwest Baptist University and earn at least a B (3.00 GPA), with no grade below C: trustees’ list, 3.85-4.00; president's list, 3.70-3.84; deans’ list, 3.50-3.69; and honor's list, 3.00-3.40.
For more information, visit www.SBUniv.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.