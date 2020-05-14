Highway 19 north of Greer Bridge in Oregon County is blocked due to a crash involving a truck hauling equipment, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Sgt. Jeff Kinder with Troop G of the patrol said there are no reported injuries from the crash but there is damage to the road. Missouri Department of Transportation crews are currently working to remove the wreck and patch the road.
The closure is expected to last until at least 5 p.m. and motorists are advised to use alternate routes.
