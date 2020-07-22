The Howell County Health Department reports that, as of Wednesday, 80 cumulative cases of coronavirus infection have been confirmed in the county, with the identification of 10 of those cases that day, and two others on Tuesday.
Currently, 23 of those cases are considered active and four patients have been hospitalized.
Among the newly-announced cases, the Willow Springs area has tallied its first since the pandemic made itself known in the county, with four patients residing in that community.
Four others are from the Mtn. View area, three from the West Plains area and one from Koshkonong.
Of the 12, all but one are said to be isolating at home and following public health guidance; one is receiving hospital care.
According to health officials, half of the patients appear to have contracted the virus through community spread, while the other half are linked to known cases.
Contacts to the two West Plains area cases identified Tuesday have been notified, said health officials. Investigation is ongoing into the remaining cases and more information is forthcoming, they added.
MISSOURI
Positive tests: 36,063
7,500-9,999: St. Louis County.
2,500-4,999: Kansas City, St. Louis City.
1,000-2,499 : Jackson, St. Charles.
500-999: Boone, Buchanan, Clay, Greene, Jasper, Jefferson, McDonald, Newton.
100-499: Adair, Audrain, Barry, Butler, Camden, Cape Girardeau, Cass, Christian, Cole, Dunklin, Franklin, Johnson, Joplin, Laclede, Lafayette, Lawrence, Lincoln, Mississippi, New Madrid, Pemiscot, Pettis, Platte, Polk, Pulaski, Saline, Scott, St. Francois, Stoddard, Sullivan, Taney.
50-99: Andrew, Barton, Callaway, Carroll, Gentry, Howell, Marion, Moniteau, Nodaway, Phelps, Warren, Webster, Wright.
25-49: Benton, Bollinger, Cedar, Clinton, Cooper, Crawford, Dallas, Douglas, Harrison, Henry, Howard, Linn, Livingston, Macon, Miller, Morgan, Pike, Osage, Ray, Ripley, Shannon, Ste. Genevieve, Stone, Vernon, Washington.
10-24: Bates, Caldwell, Chariton, Daviess, DeKalb, Dent, Gasconade, Grundy, Lewis, Madison, Montgomery, Oregon, Ralls, Randolph, Reynolds, Scotland, St. Clair, Texas.
Deaths: 1,159.
ARKANSAS
Positive tests: 34,655
5,000-7,499: Washington.
2,500-4,999: Benton, Pulaski.
1,000-2,499: Hot Spring, Jefferson, Lincoln, Sebastian.
500-999: Craighead, Crittenden, Faulkner, Garland, Johnson, Lee, Pope, Saline, Sevier, St. Francis, Yell.
100-499: Arkansas, Ashley, Bradley, Carroll, Chicot, Clark, Cleburne, Columbia, Conway, Crawford, Cross, Desha, Drew, Greene, Hempstead, Howard, Independence, Lawrence, Logan, Lonoke, Madison, Miller, Mississippi, Nevada, Phillips, Poinsett, Polk, Randolph, Union, White.
50-99: Boone, Franklin, Grant, Little River, Ouachita, Pike, Prairie, Sharp.
25-49: Baxter, Cleveland, Izard, Jackson, Lafayette, Monroe, Perry, Stone, Van Buren.
10-24: Dallas, Fulton, Marion, Montgomery, Newton, Scott, Searcy, Woodruff.
Deaths: 374.Source: Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Arkansas Department of Health.
