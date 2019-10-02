The 15th annual Haunting in the Hollows will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Oct. 19 at Galloway Park, promising another year of family-friendly Halloween entertainment that is free of charge.
As in previous years, there will be special events held each hour. Among the activities will be Dickerson Park Zoo, Animal Tales, facepainting, balloon animals, games and prizes, and a cupcake walk. Concessions of candy bars, chips and soda will also be available for purchase.
Kids of all ages are invited. Parking will be limited this year, so people are encouraged to carpool.
Galloway Creek Nature Park is a 40 acre tract of land that has been developed into a recreational park. Galloway Creek, a 5.3 mile long tributary creek, runs through the property. The park is located at 2804 County Road 1770.
For more information, call Mike McMahon or Todd Shanks at 256-7176.
