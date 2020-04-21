The Howell County Health Department reports 373 people have been tested for the presence of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, with 359 receiving negative results. Five people have tested positive for the virus and nine results are pending, as of noon Tuesday.
Keeping in compliance with the Supreme Court of Missouri, the West Plains Municipal Court has postponed all court proceedings through May 15.
Matters set for 9 a.m. May 7 are now set for the same time July 30. Trials set for May 14 are postponed to June 11, at the time previously scheduled.
Payment of fines is accepted online at www.wpmunipay.com; by phone at 372-8573; by money order mailed to West Plains Municipal Court, P.O. Box 49, West Plains, MO 65775; or deposited in the drop box in the parking lot of city hall, using an envelope clearly marked "Municipal Court Payment.
For more information call 256-6154.
MISSOURI
Positive tests: 5,941
Over 2,000: St. Louis County.
Over 800: St. Louis City.
Over 400: Kansas City, St. Charles.
Over 200: Jackson, Jefferson.
Over 100: Franklin.
Over 50: Boone, Cass, Clay, Greene, Johnson, Saline, Scott.
Over 25: Buchanan, Camden, Cape Girardeau, Cole, Lafayette, Lincoln, Perry, Platte, Pulaski.
Over 10: Adair, Butler, Callaway, Christian, Clinton, Dunklin, Jasper, Moniteau, Pemiscot, Pettis, St. Francois, Stoddard, Warren.
Deaths: 189 (Bates, Boone, Buchanan, Callaway, Camden, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Cass, Clay, Cole, Dunklin, Franklin, Greene, Henry, Jackson, Jefferson, Kansas City, Lafayette, Lincoln, Linn, Pulaski, Scott, St. Charles, St. Francois, St. Louis City, St. Louis County, Ste. Genevieve, Taney).
No cases reported: Barton, Carroll, Dade, Dent, Douglas, Grundy, Hickory, Knox, Laclede, Lawrence, Mercer, Mississippi, Monroe, Ozark, Putnam, Schuyler, Shannon, Sullivan, Texas, Wayne.
ARKANSAS
Positive tests: 1,990
Over 300: Pulaski.
Over 200: Lincoln.
Over 100: Crittenden, Garland, Jefferson.
Over 50: Benton, Cleburne, Faulkner, St. Francis, Washington.
Over 25: Clark, Craighead, Lawrence, Lonoke, Miller, Pope, Saline, Union, Van Buren, White.
Over 10: Ashley, Grant, Howard, Johnson, Poinsett, Randolph, Sebastian.
Deaths: 42 (Bradley, Cleburne, Conway, Craighead, Crittenden, Drew, Faulkner, Hempstead, Independence, Jefferson, Lawrence, Lee, Phillips, Pulaski, Saline, Van Buren).
No cases reported: Calhoun, Fulton, Little River, Montgomery.
Source: Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Arkansas Department of Health.
