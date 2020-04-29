The Phillips Media Group has announced the launch of a small business marketing grant program to help local businesses continue advertising during the challenging times created by the COVID-19 crisis.
All 10 Phillips Media Group publications are participating in the program, jointly allocating up to $250,000 in matching advertising credits to assist local businesses. The West Plains Daily Quill is among those publications.
“Local businesses are an important part of a community’s identity. Whether it is the jobs they create, the uniqueness they add or the services they provide. They truly are the heartbeat of our towns,” said Jim Holland, president of Phillips Media Group. “As the local leader in news and advertising, we want to be there for you during these uncertain times. Our local marketing grant program is another way we are looking to strengthen our communities one business at a time.”
To apply for the grant program or to find out more information visit www.grant.phillipsmedia.com and fill out the online application. The program is open to locally owned and operated businesses impacted by the coronavirus. Grant credits are available for a minimum of $200 and a maximum of $10,000 and can be used towards print or digital advertising in their local Phillips Media Group news products. Grant credits will be awarded in May and June and must be used by June 30.
"In the spirit of the West Plains Chamber of Commerce's #westplainsstrong campaign, we are looking for ways to continue supporting our local businesses and this grant is just one more way to do that," said Quill General Manager/Managing Editor Allison Skinner. “This program is designed to help local businesses who may have been closed or quarantined. We want to help our local partners spread the word that we’re open and back in business.”
Like many local businesses, as the statewide stay-at-home order ends Monday, the Quill will resume normal operating hours -- 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays -- and reopen its doors to the public.
“We are pleased to announce our Small Business Marketing grant program," said Quill Publisher Jim Perry. "We have worked with local businesses through the best of times. Now, we are honored to support local business through these difficult times. This program is designed to help our local business community double the impact of their marketing through a matching grant.”
Completed applications will be reviewed and a Phillips Media representative will reach out to confirm approval. Questions regarding this program can be directed to your local Phillips Media Group publication by emailing allison@wpdailyquill.net or calling 417-256-9191.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.