Shannon County Health Center officials announced that construction has started on a drive-thru vaccination facility in preparation for the arrival of COVID-19 vaccinations.
A definite date has not been established as to when the county will have the shots, but center officials have been told by state officials the latest possible arrival is February.
The first phase of vaccinations will include emergency medical personnel and first responders, residents older than 65 and with high-risk health conditions, and essential workers. Those interested in receiving shots may call the health center to be counted at 573-226-3914; it is not required to do so, but it does enable staff to prepare for the vaccines’ arrival, said officials.
Between Dec. 29 and Tuesday, 20 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported in Shannon County, ranging in age from a child to a 90-year-old adult. Of those cases, 12 were confirmed this year; eight others were results of tests given prior to Jan. 1. Thus far this year, 23 tests have been given.
No deaths have attributed to COVID-19 thus far in the new year; 13 were recorded in 2020.
•
On Thursday the Howell County Health Department announced 25 new cases of coronavirus infection confirmed.
Howell County has recorded 3,163 residents confirmed with the virus, and 87 people have died of complications relating to COVID-19.
There are 159 known active cases, of which four are currently hospitalized, compared to 148 active cases and one patient hospitalized a week ago.
An average of 61.2 cases has been confirmed daily over the past seven days.
Using estimated figures due to a holiday break in reporting, the test positivity rate for the period is 22.3%, up about 0.6% from a week ago.
Public health officials say that a positivity rate of 5% is ideal for controlling the spread of the virus. In West Plains, masks are required to be worn in public places through Feb. 2 unless the county rate drops below 5% for seven or more days, at which time the ordinance can be suspended.
According to the University of Missouri dashboard for Howell County, case numbers have increased 26.67% from eight to 14 days ago.
Of the 25 newest cases confirmed, 16 are in West Plains, four in Pomona, two each in Willow Springs and Mtn. View, and one in Koshkonong.
MISSOURI
Total COVID-19 cases: 412,426.
Change from last report: 6,837.
50,000+: St. Louis County.
25,000-49,999: Kansas City, St. Charles.
20,000-24,999: Greene, Jackson.
15,000-19,999: Jefferson, St. Louis City.
10,000-14,999: Boone.
5,000-9,999: Buchanan, Cape Girardeau, Cass, Christian, Clay, Cole, Franklin, Jasper, Pulaski, St. Francois.
2,500-4,999: Barry, Butler, Callaway, Camden, Dunklin, Howell, Johnson, Joplin, Laclede, Lawrence, Lincoln, Marion, Newton, Pettis, Phelps, Platte, Polk, Scott, Stoddard, Taney, Webster.
1,000-2,499: Adair, Andrew, Audrain, Bates, Benton, Bollinger, Clinton, Cooper, Crawford, Gasconade, Henry, Lafayette, Livingston, Macon, Madison, McDonald, Miller, Mississippi, Moniteau, Morgan, New Madrid, Nodaway, Osage, Pemiscot, Perry, Pike, Randolph, Ray, Saline, Ste. Genevieve, Stone, Texas, Vernon, Warren, Washington, Wright.
500-999: Barton, Caldwell, Carroll, Carter, Cedar, Chariton, Clark, Dade, Dallas, Daviess, DeKalb, Dent, Douglas, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Hickory, Howard, Iron, Lewis, Linn, Maries, Monroe, Montgomery, Oregon, Ralls, Ripley, Shannon, St. Clair, Sullivan, Wayne.
Under 500: Atchison, Holt, Knox, Mercer, Ozark, Putnam, Reynolds, Schuyler, Scotland, Shelby, Worth.
Deaths: 5,882.
Change from last report: 58.
ARKANSAS
Total COVID-19 cases: 242,593.
Change from last report: 7,812.
25,000+: Pulaski.
20,000-24,999: Washington.
15,000-19,999: Benton.
10,000-14,999: Craighead, Sebastian.
5,000-9,999: Faulkner, Garland, Jefferson, Pope, Saline, White.
2,500-4,999: Boone, Crawford, Crittenden, Greene, Hot Spring, Independence, Jackson, Lincoln, Lonoke, Miller, Mississippi, Poinsett, St. Francis, Union, Yell.
1,000-2,499: Arkansas, Ashley, Baxter, Bradley, Carroll, Chicot, Clark, Clay, Cleburne, Columbia, Conway, Cross, Drew, Franklin, Grant, Hempstead, Howard, Izard, Johnson, Lawrence, Lee, Logan, Madison, Ouachita, Phillips, Polk, Randolph, Sevier, Sharp.
500-999: Cleveland, Dallas, Desha, Fulton, Little River, Marion, Monroe, Montgomery, Nevada, Newton, Perry, Pike, Prairie, Scott, Searcy, Stone, Van Buren.
Under 500: Calhoun, Lafayette, Woodruff.
Deaths: 3,901.
Change from last report: 101.
Source: Local health departments and state COVID-19 dashboards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.