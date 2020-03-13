Gary Reed, recently living in Dyersburg, Tenn., was formerly of West Plains, Mo. He passed away March 12, 2020. He was born Feb. 1, 1936.
His family moved to West Plains from East Peoria, Ill., in 1945. He attended a one-room school at Greenwood, south of West Plains. His teacher Clara Smith, influenced his entire life.
He graduated from West Plains High School in 1954.
He joined the U.S. Air Force and was assigned to the National Security Agency as a Romanian linguist during the Korean War.
Mr. Reed was a teacher and director of elementary education for 31 years. He attended Cornell University in New York, SMS in Springfield, Mo., and University of Missouri, Columbia. He also taught elementary education courses at SMS, West Plains, Mo. for 19 years.
He is survived by his wife Barbara Ann Reed; four stepsons Brent, Blake, Blane and Benjamin Short; his daughter Sara and her children; a brother Allen and his wife Saundra; and sister-in-law Jean Reed.
He was preceded in death by his parents Gilbert and Bertha Reed, his son Glen Allen Reed, his mother-in-law Geneva Moore and father-in-law Chester Moore.
Gary loved to sing. As a young man he sang with “The Melody Four Quartet” and later with “The Gospel Boys Barbershop Quartet.” He is missed by many. We loved him dearly.
