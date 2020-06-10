Brent A. Wade, 48, of Strafford in Greene County, was pronounced dead at 10:25 a.m. Tuesday by Dr. Melderry at Cox South Medical Center in Springfield.
Wade had suffered serious injuries in a car crash at 4:10 p.m. Saturday on K Highway, 8 miles northwest of Ava in Douglas County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Sgt. A.D. Johnson with Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported Wade was southbound in a 1996 Ford Explorer that traveled off the right side of the road, overcorrected and overturned, throwing Wade from the vehicle.
The report shows Wade was not wearing a seat belt.
He was reportedly taken by ambulance to Cox South Medical Center in Springfield where he later succumbed to his injuries.
Sgt. Johnson was assisted at the scene by Tpr. D.L. Nash, Ava first responders and Douglas County sheriff's deputies.
The fatality marks the 11th fatality in 2020 for the nine-county Troop G area, compared to nine fatalities during the same time frame last year.
