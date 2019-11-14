West Plains City Clerk Mallory Snodgras invites citizens to help the city celebrate America Recycles Day today with the six R’s of recycling. She suggests residents in the city rethink, reuse, refuse, reduce, repurpose and recycle, and offers some ideas about how to do that.
Rethink: Ask, “How do I use things?” or “Do I need it?” Buy items in bulk, like spices, whenever possible. This allows consumers to select the amount they want and reduce packaging. Some stores will even allow customers to bring their own containers. Share items by creating a sharing system with friends or family, or create a ‘sharing’ space within a community library or recreational center.
Reuse: Commit to using reusable products and forego single-use items. Let go of plastic water bottles, go with reusable containers. Let thrift stores give personal items a second life.
Refuse: Pledge to avoid plastic bags and excessive packaging. Carry items by hand or bring a reusable bag or box. Buy in bulk or select items with reduced packaging.
Reduce: Ask, “What can I use less of?” Paper towels: either select-a-size or use cloth napkins Household or beauty products: sometimes DIY products work just as well, which often reduces the number of containers discarded.
Repurpose: Find something that can have new life elsewhere in the home. Use an old ladder or chair as a garden prop or an old metal bucket as a flower pot; the possibilities are endless! Get crafty!
Recycle: Pick an item to start recycling or recycle more of. Compost coffee grounds at work — make it a challenge. Recycle plastic water bottles. For an added bonus, combine with a challenge for reusable water bottles.
To learn more about the city’s recycling program, offered at no cost to residents, call 255-2330. City employees will deliver red recycling bins to anyone interested in getting started.
