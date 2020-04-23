Barbara Jean Lynn, resident of Birch Tree, Mo., and formerly, Eminence, Mo., passed away on April 2, 2020 at the age of 77.
Barb is survived by her siblings Vivian Ketron of Eminence, Mo., Nina Hensley-Antel of Winona, Mo., Deanna (Dee) Potter of Ava, Mo., Al Hensley of New Florence, Mo., and Benny Hensley of Homna, La.; her grandchildren Jessica Lynn, Michael and Michelle; and her great-grandchildren Summer, Paige and Anthony Lynn.
Barb is preceded in death by grandparents L.A. and Etta Dunn, and Fin and Rosie Hensley; parents Mavis Dunn and Paul Hensley; siblings Duane Hensley, Austin Hensley and Charles Hensley; spouse Robert Lee Lynn; son Robert L. Lynn; daughter-in-law Jeannine Lynn; and grandson Robert Michael Lynn.
Barb was born on May 31, 1942 in Birch Tree, Mo., to Paul Hensley and Mavis Dunn. She graduated high school and attained some college credits to pursue a career in banking. After working in the banking industry for many years she and her husband Robert Lee Lynn moved to Eminence, Mo., to take advantage of the many rivers and natural wonders southern Missouri has to offer. It is here where she turned her hobby of sewing into a business where she made many beautiful and detailed quilted goods.
In addition to her career endeavors, she was a member of the Corinth Baptist Church and of the Spring chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution, which was one of the many avenues she pursued as she was very passionate about genealogy.
She was a strong, hardworking and overall excellent woman who adored spending time with her family, quilting and photography. She will be greatly missed by friends, family and all who knew her.
A celebration of life will be planned once the COVID-19 pandemic has lessened.
