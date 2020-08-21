Former educator and Museum of Imagination Director Barbra Knight empathizes with school children who are necessarily homebound because of COVID-19.
Because of this, Knight is offering prescheduled private appointments to the museum in Brockwell, Ark., an Izard County community near Melbourne. Only one family will be permitted each day, says Knight, and appointments can be had for the day and time of a family’s choice.
The Museum of Imagination is a privately owned museum of natural science that provides a learning experience for children and adults, says Knight.
Exhibits at the museum include minerals, fossils, snake skins, skulls, insects, woods and carvings and spiders. Many mineral specimens are the size of end tables, Knight notes. There is also a fluorescent mineral display, and an extensive lending library on the premises.
Several exhibits are interactive. One that Knight says is especially popular with both adults and children, challenges visitors to match an animal with its excrement.
Two model railroads are set up and ready to run. Also popular is a carnival-type magnetic snag-it booth, with the captured prize being a mineral specimen, similar to the machines in supermarkets which challengers play to snag a stuffed animal, she says.
The Museum of Imagination is located on 25 Chapel Hill Road in Brockwell. Admission is free. Call Knight at 870-895-2087 for an appointment.
