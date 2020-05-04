Community First Banking Company in West Plains is one of four U.S. banks to receive a rating of Outstanding on an evaluation conducted by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.
Sixty-seven state nonmember banks were evaluated for compliance with the Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) in January; Community First is the only area bank included in that round of evaluations, which are conducted monthly.
The CRA is a 1977 law intended to encourage insured banks and thrifts to meet local credit needs, including those of low- and moderate-income neighborhoods, consistent with safe and sound operations, according to FDIC officials. As part of the Financial Institutions Reform, Recovery and Enforcement Act of 1989, Congress mandated the public disclosure of evaluations and ratings for each institution that undergoes a CRA examination on or after July 1, 1990.
An institution rated Outstanding "has an outstanding record of helping to meet the credit needs of its assessment area, including low-and moderate-income neighborhoods, in a manner consistent with its resources and capabilities," according to the official evaluation.
Community First Banking Company is a full-service commercial bank headquartered in West Plains, with $190.6 million in total assets as of Sept. 30, 2019.
An “Outstanding” rating was assigned at the Oct. 15, 2013, FDIC Performance Evaluation, using its Small Bank Evaluation Procedures. Additionally, examiners reviewed investment and service activity, which enhanced the CRA rating.
In addition to the main office at 1330 Southern Hills Center in West Plains, Community operates full-service locations in Mtn. Grove and Thayer, and a deposit-production office in West Plains. The bank acquired the Thayer branch Feb. 19, 2016, and on Nov. 12, 2019, moved this branch to the current location at 220 E. Walnut in Thayer. No branches have closed since the previous CRA evaluation.
The full text of the evaluation is available upon request from the bank.
The other three banks to be recognized with an Outstanding rating are in Lampasas, Texas, Norwich, Conn., and New Brunswick, N.J.
