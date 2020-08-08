Rev. Dr. Ralph Vernon Hunter, 89, died Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born the son of the late James Franklin Hunter and Mary Elizabeth Ratliff Hunter on May 18, 1931, in Portsmouth, Ohio.
He was united in marriage on Aug. 7, 1952, in Columbus, Ind., to Roberta Lee Greathouse. He missed his 68th anniversary by five days.
He is survived by his wife Roberta Lee Hunter, of Mtn. View, Mo.; four daughters Lillian Armstrong and husband Donald, Portsmouth, Ohio, Angela Richardson and husband Mo, Azle, Texas, Cyndi and Mary Hunter, Mtn. View, Mo.; one stepson Michael Huffman and wife Brenda, Benson, Ariz., and one stepdaughter Patrice Kail and husband Mike, North Port, Fla. He leaves 10 grandchildren Thomas Armstrong and Jill Armstrong, Portsmouth, Ohio; David Kail and wife Emily Lebanon, Ind.; Pete Kail, Steamboat Springs, Colo.; Christopher Dunlap and wife Linda, Addison, Texas; Robin Dunlap, Fort Worth, Texas; Andrew Castor, Mtn. View, Mo.; Elizabeth Crater and husband Donald, Crothersville Ind.; Esther Kirk, Columbus, Ind.; Corazon Hunter, Mtn. View, Mo; and 14 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by three brothers James, Arthur, Ernest; two sisters Helen, Dana; three grandchildren Hillary and Harrison Hartwell and Tony Ferguson.
He retired a master sergeant from the USAF in 1971 after serving nearly 24 years. He also earned his doctorate in theology, graduating from Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville, Ky.. He pastored at Uniontown Baptist, Tampico Baptist and Alpha Baptist churches before moving to Missouri in 1999, where he pastored at Willow Springs Free Will Baptist Church until his retirement.
He spent his retirement years taking care of his small farm, keeping a beautiful garden, dabbling in upholstery and leatherwork as well as spending time with friends and family.
Memorial service date will be announced at a later time. Arrangements were under the direction of Yarber Mortuary, Mtn. View, Mo. Online condolences may be expressed at www.yarbermortuary.com. Expressions of sympathy may also be mailed to 1746 State Route V, Mtn. View, MO 65548.
