Maryan C. Smith, 17, of Mansfield in Wright County, died of injuries suffered in a car crash caused by a tire blowout at 3:30 p.m. Saturday on Highway 5, 6.5 miles north of Ava in Douglas County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Cpl. Johnson with Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported Smith was southbound in a 2006 Volkswagen Jetta when a tire on her vehicle blew out, causing her to lose control. The vehicle ran off the road and overturned, throwing Smith, who was not wearing a seat belt, according to the patrol.
Smith was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:58 p.m. by Douglas County Coroner Rick Miller.
Cpl. Johnson was assisted by Cpl. J.D. Piccinino and the Ava Rural Fire Department.
Smith’s death marks the 20th traffic fatality in the nine-county Troop G area for 2020, compared to 14 during the same time frame last year.
