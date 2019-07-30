Kathryn Patton

A memorial service for Kathryn May Patton, 69, West Plains, Mo., will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at South Fork Community Church.
Mrs. Patton passed away at 11:31 p.m., Friday, July 26, 2019, at her home; she has gone to Heaven to be with Gene and Kris, oxygen free.
She was born Dec. 5, 1949, at St. Louis, Mo., to Lloyd Shaw and Alice Ruth DeNeal Shaw. On Nov. 21, 1969, she was married at St. Louis, Mo., to Eugene George Patton, who preceded her in death on Oct. 6, 2011.
Kathy worked in banking for many years. She was a member of South Fork Community Church. Mrs. Patton loved her Pulmonary Rehab gang with passion.
She is survived by two children, Teresa Rhodes and husband, Dusty and Steve Patton; four grandchildren, Tyler Rainbow and wife, Anna, Dustin Rhodes, Jena Baker and husband, Justin and Dakota Patton; two great-grandchildren, Levi and Jacob Baker; one brother, Larry Shaw and wife, Ann; and one nephew, Tony Shaw.
Her parents, husband, one daughter, Kristen, one brother, Wayne Shaw and one sister, Mary Shaw, preceded her in death.
Memorial contributions may be made to CASA and may be left at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
