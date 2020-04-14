The Howell County Health Department reports that, as of Tuesday morning, 322 tests for the presence of novel coronavirus have been conducted on county residents. Of those, 300 have come back negative and four are positive. The number of positive cases remains unchanged since April 7, when the fourth case was reported. Eighteen results are pending.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services encourages those who have completely recovered from COVID-19 to donate plasma to be used to help current patients with the disease.
Health officials say it is believed that those who have recovered from the disease may have antibodies in their plasma that could work against the coronavirus; plasma from those who have recovered is being evaluated for use as treatment with serious or life-threatening infections, or believed to be at risk of such infections.
Mercy Hospital and the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks are partnering to provide service, and CoxHealth is listed as a provider as well. For more information about convalescent plasma visit cbco.org for the Mercy/CBCO program or call 417-269-6759 for the CoxHealth program.
MISSOURI
Positive tests: 4,686
Over 1,800: St. Louis County.
Over 600: St. Louis City.
Over 300: Kansas City, St. Charles.
Over 100: Jackson, Jefferson.
Over 50: Boone, Clay, Franklin, Greene.
Over 25: Camden, Cape Girardeau, Cass, Cole, Johnson, Lafayette, Lincoln, Perry, Platte, Saline.
Over 10: Adair, Buchanan, Butler, Callaway, Christian, Clinton, Dunklin, Jasper, Pulaski, Scott, St. Francois, Stoddard, Warren.
Deaths: 133 (Bates, Boone, Buchanan, Callaway, Camden, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Cass, Clay, Cole, Franklin, Greene, Henry, Jackson, Jefferson, Kansas City, Lafayette, Lincoln, Linn, Pulaski, St. Charles, St. Francis, St. Louis City, St. Louis County, Ste. Genevieve, Taney).
No cases reported: Audrain, Barton, Carroll, Dade, Daviess, Dent, Douglas, Grundy, Hickory, Holt, Knox, Laclede, Lawrence, Lewis, Marion, Mercer, Miller, Mississippi, Monroe, Ozark, Putnam, Schuyler, Shannon, Sullivan, Texas, Wayne.
ARKANSAS
Positive tests: 1,480
Over 200: Pulaski.
Over 100: Crittenden, Garland, Jefferson.
Over 50: Benton, Cleburne, Faulkner, Lincoln.
Over 25: Clark, Craighead, Lonoke, Miller, Pope, Saline, St. Francis, Van Buren, Washington, White.
Over 10: Ashley, Johnson, Lawrence, Sebastian, Union.
Deaths: 30 (Cleburne, Conway, Crittenden, Drew, Faulkner, Hempstead, Independence, Jefferson, Lawrence, Phillips, Pulaski, Saline, Van Buren).
No cases reported: Calhoun, Fulton, Little River, Montgomery.
Source: Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Arkansas Department of Health.
