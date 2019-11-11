Funeral services for Clarence Burton, 92, Greenville, Miss., formerly of West Plains, Mo., will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at United Freewill Baptist Church, under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mr. Burton passed away at 10:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at Washington Care Center, Greenville, Miss.
He was born Nov. 23, 1926, at Paragould, Ark., to Clarence Hall Burton and Maude Smith Burton. On March 4, 1950, he was married at Myrtle, Mo., to Wilma Vivian Wisehart, who preceded him in death on Aug. 21, 2011. He and Vivian were blessed with two sons, Steve and John.
Mr. Burton graduated from Oak Grove High School, Paragould, Ark., in 1944. Rev. Burton served on various state boards in the Arkansas and Missouri State Associations. He served as moderator of the Missouri State Association from 1970-1973. He served on the National Board of Sunday School and Church Training for four years and served 12 years on the Trustee Board, Free Will Baptist Bible College.
Rev. Burton served as pastor of the Ballew’s Chapel Church, Grubbs, Ark., from 1955-1960; he accepted the pastorate of the First Church in Fredericktown, Mo., in 1960 and was there until October 1963, when he began his work as pastor of the First Church in Berkeley, Mo. He served the Berkeley Church 12 years and in July 1975 accepted the position of executive secretary for the Missouri State Association and filled this position for 17 years, resigning this work in July 1992 and semi-retired.
He also served as assistant pastor at United Freewill Baptist Church, West Plains, from May 1997 until September 2011.
Clarence served his country faithfully in the military. First, he served with the 11th Airborne, as a part of the Occupational Forces in Japan. At the completion of that tour of duty he was honorably discharged. Later, he joined the Air Force Reserve and during the Korean War was recalled to active duty to serve with the 3310th Technical Training Wing of the 5th Air Force. At the end of this tour of duty he was honorably discharged.
He is survived by two sons Steve Burton and wife Vickie, Greenville, Miss., and John Burton and wife Dianne, Imperial, Mo.; four grandchildren Chad Burton and wife Angie, Joshua Burton and wife Jessica, Justin Burton and Ally Kandlbinder; five great-grandchildren and one on the way Caleb, Destiny, Callie, Micah and Viviyan; one sister Doris Rodgers; and several nieces and nephews.
His parents, wife, one granddaughter Amy Nicole Burton, one brother Hayes Burton and three sisters Mildred, Sheryl and Caroline preceded him in death.
Visitation will be held from 9 until 11 a.m. Tuesday at United Freewill Baptist Church. Burial will be in the Myrtle Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Disabled American Veterans and may be left at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.