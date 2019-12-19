Texas County Technical College’s (TCTC’s) Accelerated LPN to RN program, a bridge program for licensed practical nurses wishing to become registered nurses, is now open for enrollment.
The program begins in May 2020, but students may start some classes as early as January. In order to better serve those interested in the program, TCTC offers general education classes that enable students to get an early start on either prerequisites or general education classes within the program.
“A lot of incoming students don’t know that we allow and encourage students to take a few of their general education courses during the semesters that lead up to their program start date. For instance, if you’re planning to start the RN program this summer, you can take Chemistry in January and get it out of the way,” said Rachael Heneise, marketing director. “The students that take advantage of this are usually more successful in balancing their course load when the time comes to start their core nursing classes since they don’t have as many classes all at once.”
Current licensed practical nurses may pick up some of the prerequisite courses for the Accelerated LPN to RN program at TCTC during the spring semester starting in January: Principles of Human Nutrition and Anatomy and Physiology II.
Applications for the unique 12 month associate degree program, Accelerated LPN to RN, are available now. Applicants may visit texascountytech.edu to get more information. Financial aid is also available for those who qualify.
