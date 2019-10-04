The Koshkonong High School Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) is all set to “Run Breast Cancer Outta Town” with a 5K color run that starts at 9 a.m. Oct. 12.
The race will begin at Koshkonong High School, 100 School St. in Koshkonong. Packet pickup begins at 8:15 a.m.
The cost to enter is $25 per runner or walker, or $100 for families of five or more. All proceeds will go to support breast cancer-related programs.
The top three male and female finishers in each category will receive first, second and third place medals. Categories for runners include ages 10 and younger, 11 to 17, and 18 and older. Top three male and female finishers in the walk, in which there are no age divisions, will receive first-second and third place medals.
All participants who preregister by the end of the day today will receive a race T-shirt.
To request an entry form call Sandra Roberts, 417-867-5601 or 293-8958, or email her at sroberts@koshk12.org.
