The West Plains High School Senior Prom will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday at the Heart of the Ozarks Fairgrounds on north U.S. 63.
Students attending must follow public health guidelines, including wearing a mask.
Updated: July 22, 2020 @ 11:27 am
