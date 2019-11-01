The annual business meeting of the Mt. Zion Cemetery association of South Fork will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Mt. Zion Cemetery located south of South Fork.
In case of inclement or very cold weather, the meeting location will be change to Jerry and Shirley Surritte’s home, 4205 MDC Road 6960, West Plains. If in doubt of meeting location call a board member.
Nominations and voting on new officers for the upcoming year will be the primary agenda of the meeting. This includes the president, vice president, and secretary/treasurer positions along with nominating three trustees to serve for the next three years.
Anyone wishing to serve as an officer or trustee should attend and/or submit their name for nomination or call one of the board members listed below. Included on the agenda will be plans for the upkeep of the cemetery in 2020 along with any improvement projects, and any fundraising efforts to help meet the cemetery upkeep expenses.
It is important for all members, shareholders and those who have family members and loved ones interred in the cemetery to attend and help support the association in the decisions made for fund raising, maintenance and upkeep of the cemetery for 2018, said current officers, noting the board has two senior officers who would like to step down after serving for 15 years.
Anyone with concerns or comments regarding the cemetery is invited to present them at the meeting or call one of the board members to ensure they are discussed and included in the official minutes.
For additional information call board members Jerry Surritte at 257-0692, Bob Fite at 256-0877, or Bill Janzen at 255-9799
