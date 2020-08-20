Dora School Board members will hold a public hearing at 5:50 p.m. Tuesday at the school, prior to its regularly scheduled monthly meeting, to discuss raising the district’s property tax rate by about 3 cents. Input is sought from the community by the district on the annual issue.
According to Superintendent Dr. Allen Woods, the increase is determined by the office of State Auditor Nicole Galloway, based on the current consumer price index and other factors.
A spokeswoman for Galloway's office clarified, "Local government entities are solely responsible for setting their tax rates. The role of the state auditor's office is to ensure revenue neutrality, as required under the state constitution and statutes. The office does not make recommendations on property tax rates or increases."
On the office's website, she added, political subdivisions can make use of calculators to help determine the property tax rates, at auditor.mo.gov/property-tax-calculators. The consumer price index in this form is also not determined by the auditor's office, but is instead certified by the State Tax Commission.
Woods said he and the school board will discuss if they want to make the change but it is not set in stone; the board may want to maintain current rate of $3.43 per $100 dollars of assessed valuation.
The proposed rate is $3.4626 and is expected to generate about $670,000 for the district’s incidental fund. Tax rates are determined by dividing the amount of revenue by current assessed property valuation.
The current total valuation of real estate and personal property in both Douglas and Ozark counties, both of which are served by Dora School District, is about $19,376,000, almost $28,000 more than in 2019.
The tax rate will be voted on during the regular session of the meeting.
Edited at 12:20 p.m. Aug. 20 to include a clarifying statement from the office of State Auditor Nicole Galloway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.