ELEMENTARY
All A’s
First grade: Elijah Burgess, Joanee Coursey, Elliana Craig, Kelsen Estes, Channing Harlan, Marissa Hernandez, Jaycee Hunter, Zaiden Jewell, Rylee Kuk, Alex Neumann, Skylar Riddiford-Woodyard, Kinley Smith, Emmy Sturgeon, Chandler Tillman and Jorden Wallace.
Second grade: Kyler Branstetter, Daniel Brazeal, Mason Brown, Riley Collins, Constance Pritchett and Triston Staley.
Third grade: Lillee Bird, Judd Bradshaw, Chloe Cecil, Laken Collins, Cooper Howell, Cole Hunter, Keaton Miller, Tobias Ozawa, Rayden Peterson and Mason Reagan.
Fourth grade: Kane Ball, Isabel Lancaster and Tyler Roberson.
Fifth grade: Levi Brown, Caleb Carney, Jocelyn Denny, Trendon Gardner, Austin Howell and Hunter Roberts.
Sixth grade: Alyzabeth Crider, Abigail Lancaster and Brylie Osborn.
Seventh grade: CJ Carey, Hayley Roberson, Christopher Thompson and Derrik Villavicencio.
Eighth grade: Ansley Miller, Skyler Stirewalt, Jobe Sturgeon and Riley Villavicencio.
A’s and B’s
First grade: Jason Barrett, Briar Greenway, Ayden Meade, Eli Ryan, Kinley and Annalisa Walls.
Second grade: Trinity Doud, Olivia Kraemer and Zander Ross.
Third grade: Makenzi Bowers, Natalie Branch, Corbin Curtis, Selena Hernandez and Wyatt
Wadkins.
Fourth grade: Jessie Andrews, Dalton Bair, Lane Bunch, Victoria Coursey, Jenna Halverson, Alexander Hernandez, Brinkley Howell, Sadie McReynolds, Amanda Owens,
Anthony Quinn and Isabella Riddiford-Woodyard.
Fifth grade: Alena Branch, David Buchanan, Peyton Pincheon and Devan Stankovich.
Sixth grade: Nikkita Barnett, Madison Crozier, McKenna Prewitt and Fiona Thompson.
Seventh grade: Annastasia Craig and Blake McCall.
HIGH SCHOOL
Freshmen: Destiny Bennett, Kaiden Burgess, Devin Doverspike, Wyatt Frealy, Dalton Hodges, Lauren Lewis, Jorge Maciel, Nathaniel Mahnesmith, Christopher Nelson, Sydney Roberts, Viviana Rodriguez, Jaydon Roy, William Smith, Stetsin Turner, Lynsey Wiggs and Savannah Willis.
Sophomores: John Bowles, Bryan Burch, Adrianne Gastineau, Brooke Hice, Cheyenne Hornback, Ashley Macias, Angela Maciel, Canaan Miller, Steven Oyler, Jacob Parrish, Spencer Spreutels, James Thompson, Gabe Tinsley and Hunter Ward.
Juniors: Kaylea Barnhart, Christopher Brashear, Abigail Braswell, Bobbi Busbey, Gregory Culton, Gabe Foster, Eavan Gardner, Tyra Gee, Ethan Hawkins, Dylan Howell, Bailey Humphreys, C-Jay Killkenny, Zoe Lindberg, Megan Maffei, Logan McMillian, Everett Moss, Kaylee Nelson, Britney Russell, Callie Sturgeon, Breylon Walton and Samantha York.
Seniors: Jade Bell, Destini Clark, Joseph Fadule, Sharee Gastineau, Logan Good, Lorna Howell, Hannah Johnson, Devin McCall, Destiny Oyler, Alex Perez, Makayla Rumple, Brianna Smith, Jordyn Stirewalt, Billy Thompson, Mary Beth Thompson, Bethany Warden, Savanna Welty, Walter Wilson and Austin Woods.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.