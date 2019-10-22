Colten Smith

A memorial service for Colten Levi Smith, 18, West Plains, Mo., will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at the West Plains High School Gymnasium, under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Colten left us at 9:13 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at Cox Medical Center South, Springfield, Mo.
He was born Sept. 25, 2001, at West Plains, Mo., to Jody Cook Nix and Terry Smith. Colten was a junior at West Plains High School.
He is survived by his mother Jody Nix and husband T.J., West Plains; his father Terry Smith and wife Ila, Rover, Mo.; his brothers and sisters Skye Smith, Emily Nix, Audrey Nix, Shari Smith, Emery Smith, Tina Aranda and Felicia Buncker; his grandparents Roger Cook, Alton, Mo., Sally Sisco, Alton, Mo., Freddie and Sharon Smith, Rover, Mo. and Joe and Barb Nix, West Plains, Mo.; his girlfriend Madison “Baby Girl” Harper; many aunts, uncles and cousins; and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by one uncle Terry Durbin and family pet, Grander.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Ronald McDonald House and may be left at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
