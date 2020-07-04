From July 13 through Oct. 12, U.S. 160 in Oregon County will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform bridge work.
The bridges are located over Piney Creek between County Road 403 and County Road 123 in Alton. Work will be done as weather permits.
The work zone will be set up for 24 hours daily and marked with signs. Work will be completed under one-lane traffic across bridge using temporary signals.
Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.
For more information, please call Resident Engineer Audie Pulliam 417-469-2589, MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 888-ASK-MODOT (888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.
