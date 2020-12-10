Deborah Ann Nunn, 67, of West Plains, passed from this life at her home on Nov. 15, 2020. She was born in El Paso, Texas, to Ray and Barbara Ann Warren who preceded her in death.
Debbie was married to Jess Nunn on Aug. 9, 1989. She was his faithful loving wife. She and Jess moved to West Plains to pursue a dream of owning a ranch.
Debbie worked as a purchasing agent for Marklyn Controls in Odessa, Texas. After moving to West Plains, she worked for Heart of the Ozarks United Way and served as secretary for the Central Church of Christ where she attended and was a Sunday school teacher. Debbie’s most important job was serving the Lord. Debbie survived many trials and much suffering with a great spirit.
Debbie loved to laugh, sing, play games and serve others. She had a loving nature which embraced not only family and friends but any animal in her care as well. She loved her dogs, bird, emus and every other animal that she could make a pet.
She is survived by her husband Jess; one brother Ray Allen Warren (Regina) of Odessa, Texas; one niece Trina Richard; one brother-in-law Jay Nunn, one sister-in-law Vicky Nunn; three stepchildren John (Darlene), Josh (Missy) and Jory (Mary); several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and many friends.
A celebration of life will be held at the Central Church of Christ at 10 a.m. on Dec. 12, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Paragould Children’s Home and may be left at or mailed to Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, 211 West Main, West Plains, MO 65775. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
