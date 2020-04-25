As the the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus infection continues to climb in Missouri, as does the number of related deaths, health officials expanded testing statewide, using devices that can provide results within 15 minutes.
Howell County received a rapid testing device and cartridges April 10, but the cartridges are only expected to last about a week at current supply levels, according to Howell County Health Department Director Chris Gilliam.
According to figures released by the local health department Thursday, four of the five local patients who have tested positive for the coronavirus to date are considered recovered and are no longer in isolation.
There have also been no reported deaths due to COVID-19 in Howell County.
As of Friday afternoon, state data from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services shows 262 people have died of complications related to COVID-19, and 6,625 patient tests have confirmed the presence of the novel coronavirus.
DHSS also noted that afternoon that a technical difficulty identified and corrected Thursday caused the appearance of a "spike" in new cases identified; in fact many of those cases were tested by a commercial lab between April 16 and Wednesday. Additionally, a delay occurred in the reporting of deaths between April 12 and Wednesday from one Missouri jurisdiction, accounting for an increase in Friday's total deaths reported.
Current estimates for Missouri from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) show the number of deaths related to COVID-19 projected to occur by August has fallen to 438 from over 1,700 in mid-Apri.
According to the IHME, the adjusted projections come from new data and the state stepping up its testing efforts. However, the IHME states the projections also assume people practice strict social distancing and gathering limits are enforced through July.
The expansion of testing comes after Gov. Mike Parson extended Missouri’s stay-at-home order to May 3 and introduced his plan to reopen the state’s economy called the “Show Me Strong Recovery.”
Following Parson’s lead and the advice of the health department, West Plains Mayor Jack Pahlmann likewise extended the city’s stay-at-home order to match the state’s. The local extension relaxes some of the restrictions put into place by the city’s original order.
The mayor's latest proclamation allows West Plains businesses considered nonessential to reopen, as long as they practice proper sanitation and social distancing and limit occupancy to no more than 10 individuals, including employees and customers. Occupancy limits placed on essential businesses are still in effect.
For more information on the city’s stay-at-home order visit www.westplains.net and clicking the green “stay at home facts” button.
EXPANDED TESTING
On Thursday, DHSS said it is expanding testing capacity statewide through participating public and private laboratories and health care institutions, in order to perform about 50,000 tests per week.
Part of the expanded testing comes in the form of Abbott ID NOW rapid point-of-care testing devices, which can provide a test result within 15 minutes. The devices require cartridges that can be used to detect the coronavirus.
On April 10, the Howell County Health Department received an Abbott testing device from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, along with 48 cartridges for it, said Gilliam.
According to information from the U.S. Department of Health, relayed to Gilliam by the Missouri DHSS, the local health department was to expect 400 test cartridges a week. However, according to Gilliam, the promised cartridges have not materialized.
“To date we’ve only received 48 test cartridges,” Gilliam said, adding that the current supply is expected to last about a week.
“The rapid tester should serve as an asset to the community, if we are able to consistently receive the test cartridges,” he said.
According to DHSS, a large portion of the rapid point-of-care tests and cartridges is being supplied to St. Louis and St. Louis County, which, combined, account for a little more than half of all Missouri coronavirus cases and and about 65% of deaths relating to COVID-19.
Public health officials note that rapid testing will help provide more data needed to navigate through the pandemic.
COVID-19 testing is available in Howell County through Ozarks Medical Center Family Medicine Clinics in West Plains and Mtn. View, and Burton Creek Medical Clinic and Southern Missouri Community Health Clinic (SMCHC) in West Plains. According to the health department there is no testing being done in Willow Springs at this time.
OMC has set up a COVID-19 hotline at 505-7120. For Burton Creek, call 256-2111. SMCHC can be reached at 255-8464.
For more information on the state’s efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19 or for testing information visit www.health.mo.gov and clicking the COVID-19 banner or call 877-435-8411.
The DHSS continues to ask those who have been tested and have not yet received results or who have been in contact with someone who has tested positive, to self-isolate, and for others to continue to practice social distancing and good hygiene and sanitation.
On Thursday, DHSS said it is expanding testing capacity statewide through participating public and private laboratories and health care institutions, in order to perform about 50,000 tests per week.
Part of the expanded testing comes in the form of Abbott ID NOW rapid point-of-care testing devices, which can provide a test result within 15 minutes. The devices require cartridges that can be used to detect the coronavirus.
On April 10, the Howell County Health Department received an Abbott testing device from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, along with 48 cartridges for it, said Gilliam.
According to information from the U.S. Department of Health, relayed to Gilliam by the Missouri DHSS, the local health department was to expect 400 test cartridges a week. However, according to Gilliam, the promised cartridges have not materialized.
“To date we’ve only received 48 test cartridges,” Gilliam said, adding that the current supply is expected to last about a week.
“The rapid tester should serve as an asset to the community, if we are able to consistently receive the test cartridges,” he said.
According to DHSS, a large portion of the rapid point-of-care tests and cartridges is being supplied to St. Louis and St. Louis County, which, combined, account for a little more than half of all Missouri coronavirus cases and and about 65% of deaths relating to COVID-19.
Public health officials note that rapid testing will help provide more data needed to navigate through the pandemic.
COVID-19 testing is available in Howell County through Ozarks Medical Center Family Medicine Clinics in West Plains and Mtn. View, and Burton Creek Medical Clinic and Southern Missouri Community Health Clinic (SMCHC) in West Plains. According to the health department there is no testing being done in Willow Springs at this time.
OMC has set up a COVID-19 hotline at 505-7120. For Burton Creek, call 256-2111. SMCHC can be reached at 255-8464.
For more information on the state’s efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19 or for testing information visit www.health.mo.gov and clicking the COVID-19 banner or call 877-435-8411.
The DHSS continues to ask those who have been tested and have not yet received results or who have been in contact with someone who has tested positive, to self-isolate, and for others to continue to practice social distancing and good hygiene and sanitation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.