Mary Margreat Kirk Hunter, 61, died Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at Mtn. View Healthcare in Mtn. View, Mo. She was born the daughter of the late Rev. Dr. Ralph Vernon Hunter and Roberta Lee (Greathouse) Hunter on Oct. 12, 1959, in Shreveport, La.
She is survived by her mother Roberta (Bobbi) Lee Hunter, of Mtn. View, Mo; three daughters Elizabeth Crater and husband Donald of Crothersville, Ind., Esther Kirk of Seymour, Ind., Corazon Hunter and boyfriend Levi Rist of Houston, Mo. and one stepdaughter, Brigette Tookes of Indianapolis, Ind.; four sisters Lillian Armstrong and husband Donald of Portsmouth, Ohio, Patty Kail and husband Mike of North Port, Fla., Angela Richardson and husband Mo of Azle, Texas, Cyndi Hunter of Mtn. View, Mo.; one brother Michael Huffman and wife Brenda of Benson, Ariz.; one grandson Dirk Crater of Crothersville, Ind.; three stepgrandchildren Logan and Kayman Howard, and Kingston Tookes of Indianapolis, Ind.; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by father Rev. Dr. Ralph V. Hunter; niece Hillary Hartwell and nephews Harrison Hartwell and Anthony Ferguson.
“Maishes,” as her family called her, was known for her artistry and craftiness. Living in North Vernon, Ind., for 21 years before moving to Missouri, her hobbies included keeping a beautiful garden, crocheting, painting and baking. Mary catered for private parties and was corporate chef for Regal House in Indiana.
She loved horror movies and listening to Pink Floyd and Santana. She was always excited to talk about how much she loved her daughters and how proud she was of them.
Memorial service date will be announced at a later time. Arrangements are under the direction of Yarber Mortuary, Mtn. View, Mo. Online condolences may be expressed at www.yarbermortuary.com.
The family asks for no cards or flowers, but will be asking for donations towards the COVID-Solidarity Response Fund for WHO at www.COVID19ResponseFund.org in hopes of helping fight COVID-19.
