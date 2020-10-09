Orval Upton 

Graveside services for Orval Ambros Upton, 84, West Plains, Mo., will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at Oak Lawn Cemetery under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mr. Upton passed away at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at NHC Healthcare.
He was born July 16, 1936, at West Plains, to John Chant Upton and Emma Spencer Upton. Mr. Upton had served with the Missouri National Guard, was a private pilot and had been a member of Masonic Lodge 1970 in Kansas City and transferred to Mt. Zion Lodge in West Plains where he had received a 50 year pin in 2020. Mr. Upton was of the Baptist faith.
He is survived by three children Randall Upton and wife Mona, Ronald Upton and Billy Upton and wife Marlena; one daughter-in-law Lisa Upton; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
His parents, one son Richard James Upton, four brothers Grover, Clifford, John and J. B. Upton, and two sisters Lorene Hughes and Pauline Gann preceded him in death.
Mr. Upton will lie in state from 5 until 9 p.m. Saturday, at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Children’s Hospital and may be left at or mailed to Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, 211 West Main, West Plains, MO 65775. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
