Unfortunately, there are far too many stories of bird populations in decline these days, note officials with the Missouri Department of Conservation. Birds play significant roles in our world and are necessary elements of a healthy ecosystem.
People can learn more about how regional bird populations are faring at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s free virtual program, “Birds: A Pulse Check on our Local Birdlife.” The program will be offered from 2 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, and is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center.
The program is open to ages 12 and up. People can register for this program at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/173877.
MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center and the adjacent Wildcat Park provide several habitat niches for a variety of birds. MDC conservation educator and Missouri Birding Society board member Jeff Cantrell will share his bird observations at this area and will discuss the habitat needs of a number of species found in the area. He will also offer tips on what homeowners and landowners can do to help these species.
Though the program is free, registration is required to participate. Registrants must provide an email, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.
Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/regions.
