Edna Hopkins

Edna Reable Ross Sanders Hopkins, 102, of West Plains, Mo., passed from this life on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in West Plains, Mo. Edna was born March 27, 1918, to John Daniel Ross and Aider Ethel (Russell) Ross in Wild Cherry, Ark.
Edna was married to James Owen Sanders on June 23, 1935, and to this union six children were born. She later married Joseph G. Hopkins on Dec. 10, 1971.
Edna was taught a strong work ethic by her father. She loved making a big garden and having flowers around her home. She loved dancing (she called it jig dancing), shopping, garage sales and reading. She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother and friend, and was of the Baptist faith.
Edna leaves to mourn her passing her son Donnie Sanders of Alton, Mo., her daughters Audean Cantrell of Kansas City, Mo., Wilma Comstock of West Plains, Mo., Sharon Maguffee of West Plains, Mo., and Polly York and husband Bob of Koshkonong, Mo.; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by both of her husbands; her parents; son Owen Sanders; three grandchildren one great-grandchild; three sisters Pearl Scarbrough, Lois Blair and Imogene Admire; and brother Norman Ross.
Graveside services were 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at Flora Cemetery in Viola, Ark. Memorials may be made to the Paragould Children’s Home. Arrangements are under the direction of Barker Funeral Home in Salem, Ark. Guests may sign an online registry at www.barkerfuneral.com.
