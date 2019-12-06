Once again, it’s the time of year for West Plains Daily Quill readers to vote for their favorite West Plains area businesses — and enter for the chance to win a $50 Ruby Tuesday gift certificate.
Ballots are on pages 9A and 10A of Saturday’s Quill, plus ballots may be completed online at westplainsdailyquill.net/ReadersChoice. Ballots will also be included in the Dec. 10-14 print editions of the Daily Quill.
Categories include retail shops and grocery stores, service providers, restaurants and healthcare practitioners.
The deadline to submit ballots is Saturday, Dec. 28. Only one entry is allowed per person, and if using the printed ballot, the original form found in the Quill must be used — no photocopies. At least 50 of the 88 categories must be filled in and entries must be signed.
Completed paper forms must be returned to the Quill office, 205 Washington Ave. in downtown West Plains, or mailed to West Plains Daily Quill Best Contest, P.O. Box 110, West Plains, MO 65775-0110.
A drawing will be held at random Jan. 6 to determine the winner of the Ruby Tuesday gift certificate.
The Best of the Best chosen by readers will be featured in a special Best of the Best Book included in the Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, issue of the Quill.
