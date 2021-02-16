The West Plains Daily Quill office is closed today due to inclement weather.
The office will reopen when weather permits; Wednesday's paper will be published as scheduled.
Phone lines are open, though delays in answering calls may occur.
Customers are encouraged to email for any service needs. To send news tips and questions for the Editorial Department, email news@wpdailyquill.net; for the Sales Department, ads@wpdailyquill.net; and for the Printing Department, printing@wpdailyquill.net.
WEST PLAINS WARMING CENTERS
With West Plains grappling with heavy snowfall and extreme cold temperatures, West Plains city officials remind residents of additional options when it comes to staying warm this week.
Today, the West Plains City Hall building (1910 Holiday Lane) will remain open until 5 p.m., and people are welcome to come into the building to warm up. On Tuesday evening, the building located south of the First Baptist Church main campus at 202 Walnut St. will be open from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Cots and some bedding will be made available at the church.
From Wednesday through Friday, the West Plains Civic Center (110 St. Louis Street), the West Plains Public Library (750 West Broadway), and the Jimmie Carroll Sports Complex (corner of Olden and Howell Avenue) will all be open during the day, and in the evenings First Baptist Church will continue to remain open as a warming station.
CITY CLOSURES
The City of West Plains has closed many of its public buildings and services due to inclement weather, treacherous driving conditions and the need to conserve power.
City Hall (1910 Holiday Lane) will remain open for normal hours of business operations, from 8 am to 5 pm.
The following buildings/services will not be open today: West Plains Civic Center, Jimmie Carroll Sports Complex, West Plains Public Library, Ozark Heritage Welcome Center, North Terra Golf Pro Shop and West Plains Transit.
POWER CONSERVATION
All city electric customers and Howell-Oregon Electric Coop members are asked to conserve electricity by turning the thermostat down to 68 degrees, limiting use of large appliances such as dishwashers or washing machines, turning off lights not in use, turning off space heaters in unoccupied rooms, and using lower-energy methods of food preparation, instead of ovens and stovetops.
Taking these measures could help prevent service interruptions caused by peak winter demand being recorded across the central United States.
Due to poor road conditions, some Ozarks Healthcare locations are closed, will delay opening or will close early today.
OZARKS HEALTHCARE
The Ozarks Healthcare Emergency Department remains open 24/7. Ozarks Healthcare Cancer Treatment Center patients may call our hospital operator at 256-9111 and ask to speak with the oncologist on call in case of any emergencies. The Ozarks Healthcare West Plains Walk-In Clinic and Mountain Grove Walk-In Clinic will remain open.
Check Ozarks Healthcare’s Facebook page for updates regarding closures of Ozarks Healthcare clinics in Alton, Gainesville, Mountain View and Winona, as well as the Zizzer Clinic; Pediatrics and Internal Medicine clinics; Cancer Treatment Center; Ozarks Healthcare Therapies; Neurology, Pain Management, Rheumatology and Endocrinology clinics; Education Services; and Ozarks Healthcare Thrift Stores.
Ozarks Healthcare General Surgery will open at 9 a.m.
Ozarks Healthcare Orthopedics and Spine will open at 9 a.m. and will close at 11:30 a.m.
Ozarks Healthcare Podiatry will close at 11:30 a.m.
Ozarks Healthcare Urology will close at noon.
Ozarks Healthcare Dermatology will close at 2:30 p.m.
WEST PLAINS SENIOR CENTER
The West Plains Senior Center is closed today due to weather, and has canceled its drive-up hot meal originally scheduled for Friday.
WEST PLAINS R-7 ACTIVITIES
The high school girls basketball game vs. Camdenton that was to have been played Tuesday has been rescheduled for this Saturday at Camdenton, weather permitting. Freshmen will begin at noon.
The Mid-Winter game and ceremony scheduled for tonight has been postponed to this Saturday, also as weather permits. Freshmen will start at noon. The Mid-Winter ceremony will be between JV and Varsity games. Location is to be determined.
Thursday night’s home boys basketball game vs. Kickapoo has been rescheduled for Feb. 26. Location is to be determined.
The meeting for sophomores interested in participating in the Early Degree Program next school year scheduled for Thursday evening has been postponed. A new date is to be determined.
Updates regarding area closures will be added as notices are received.
