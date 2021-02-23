Graveside services for George Clinton Underwood, 98, West Plains, Mo., will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at Howell Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mr. Underwood passed away at 10:10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at NHC Healthcare.
He was born Oct. 5, 1922, at Myrtle, Mo., to Thomas Houston Underwood and Bessie Ellen Forrest. Mr. Underwood was a retired veteran, having served with the United States Navy. He loved his family and friends and enjoyed farming, hunting and fishing.
He is survived by five children Keith Underwood, Deborah Ritchie, Glenda Wortley and significant other Mark Seger, Tammy Underwood, and Robin Wilson; many grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
His parents, one daughter Sharon Dorehoff and six siblings Harris Bentley Underwood, Walter Glen Underwood, Marie Edwards, Nancy Dobbs, Rita Teague and Henrietta Underwood preceded him in death.
Memorial contributions may be made to any charity of choice and may be left at or mailed to Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, 211 West Main, West Plains, MO 65775. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.