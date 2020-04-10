A Rolla man has died of injuries suffered in a crash at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. 63, 3 miles north of Houston in Texas County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Tpr. J. L. Sentman with Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported John D. Moncrief, 66, was driving south in a 2018 Ford F150 that traveled off the right side of the road, overcorrected, returned to the road and traveled off the left side of the road, where it struck an embankment, overturning. Moncrief was reportedly thrown from the vehicle.
The report shows Moncrief was not wearing a seat belt.
He was flown by air ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Springfield for treatment of serious injuries, to which he ultimately succumbed, according to the report.
Moncrief was pronounced dead at 7:46 a.m. Thursday by Dr. Eric Luehr at the hospital.
This death marks the fifth traffic fatality for the year in the nine-county Troop G area, the same number reported in the same time frame in 2019.
