Dorothy Corwin

A private graveside service for Dorothy Louise Corwin, 97, Sanford, Fla., formerly of Pomona, Mo., will be held at St. Joseph’s Cemetery under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mrs. Corwin passed away 9:25 a.m. Friday, April 17, 2020, at Healthcare & Rehab of Sanford, Sanford, Fla.
She was born March 6, 1923, at Oakland, Texas, to Albert Sciba and Agnes Kubena Sciba. On Aug. 16, 1986, she was married at White Church, Mo., to Robert Douglas Corwin, who preceded her in death on Sept. 21, 2012. Mrs. Corwin was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, White Church, Mo.
She is survived by one son Dale Wiebe; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Her parents, husband, one daughter Daria and one sister preceded her in death.
Mrs. Corwin will lie in state from 5 until 9 p.m. Friday at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and may be left at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
