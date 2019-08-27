The at-grade railroad crossing at U.S. 160/Independence Drive in West Plains will close from 8 a.m. Sept. 4 through 4 p.m. Sept. 5 while Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad crews perform maintenance on the railroad tracks.
The railroad crossing is located between Concord Road and Airport Road.
Work will be done as weather permits and the work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to find an alternate route and to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.
For additional information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636) or visit modot.org/southeast.
