Lora Ruth Whillock, 88, of Pottersville, Mo., passed away Sept. 17, 2019, at West Plains, Mo. She was born May 2, 1931, in Pontiac, Mo., daughter of Tommy and Olive (Turnbo) Owen.
She married Ray Otheal Whillock April 4, 1947, in Mtn. Home, Ark. She worked in manufacturing and was a member of Lilly Ridge General Baptist Church. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Mrs. Whillock is survived by one son Harold Whillock of Newton, Kan.; one daughter Cindy Robinson of Pottersville, Mo.; one sister-in-law Betty Whillock of Gainesville, Mo.; eight grandchildren; one son-in-law Mike Turner of Newton, Kan.; and several great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, two children Linda Turner and Janice Ann Whillock, and her parents.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at Lilly Ridge General Baptist Church in Gainesville, Mo., with Greg Worley officiating. Visitation will be Saturday morning from 10 a.m. to service time. Burial will be in the Pontiac Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Pontiac Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Gainesville, Mo. www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.
