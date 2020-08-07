On Friday morning Texas County Health Department officials reported seven new positive coronavirus tests received between Wednesday and Thursday.
Most of the county's cases appear to have a known origin, either through out-of-state travel, or travel to areas with known high numbers of cases, or through a direct contact to a known case, such as a household member.
According to officials, Texas County has had few cases of community transmission, but they are starting to see significantly more close contacts to confirmed cases becoming infected, and more of those are becoming symptomatic and testing positive while in quarantine, driving the total confirmed cases for the county to climb.
To date, the county reports 13 patients are isolated with active infections at home, three are hospitalized, and 33 cases are no longer active, for a cumulative total of 49. The Missouri Department of Health and Human Services has the county listed with 50 known cases.
Texas County health officials remind that public that, before posting notices, they must confirm all information and will alert the public to changes in later reports.
MISSOURI
Positive tests: 57,379.
10,000+: St. Louis County.
5,000-9,999: Kansas City.
2,500-4,999: Jackson, St. Charles, St. Louis City.
1,000-2,499: Boone, Buchanan, Clay, Greene, Jasper, Jefferson.
500-999: Cape Girardeau, Cass, Franklin, McDonald, Newton, Taney.
100-499: Adair, Audrain, Barry, Butler, Callaway, Camden, Carroll, Christian, Cole, Cooper, Dunklin, Howell, Johnson, Joplin, Laclede, Lafayette, Lawrence, Lincoln, Marion, Miller, Mississippi, Moniteau, New Madrid, Nodaway, Pemiscot, Pettis, Platte, Polk, Pulaski, Ray, Saline, Scott, St. Francois, Stoddard, Stone, Sullivan, Warren, Webster.
50-99: Andrew, Barton, Benton, Bollinger, Clinton, Crawford, Dallas, Douglas, Gentry, Harrison, Henry, Livingston, Macon, Morgan, Phelps, Pike, Randolph, Ripley, Ste. Genevieve, Texas, Washington, Wayne, Wright.
25-49: Bates, Caldwell, Cedar, DeKalb, Grundy, Hickory, Howard, Knox, Lewis, Linn, Monroe, Montgomery, Osage, Ralls, Shannon, Shelby, Vernon.
10-24: Atchison, Carter, Chariton, Clark, Dade, Daviess, Dent, Gasconade, Iron, Madison, Maries, Mercer, Oregon, Ozark, Putnam, Reynolds, Schuyler, Scotland, St. Clair.
Deaths: 1,301.
ARKANSAS
Positive tests: 48,039.
5,000-7,499: Pulaski, Washington.
2,500-4,999: Benton.
1,000-2,499: Craighead, Crittenden, Faulkner, Hot Spring, Jefferson, Lincoln, Pope, Sebastian, St. Francis, Yell.
500-999: Chicot, Crawford, Garland, Johnson, Lee, Mississippi, Saline, Sevier.
100-499: Arkansas, Ashley, Boone, Bradley, Carroll, Clark, Clay, Cleburne, Columbia, Conway, Cross, Desha, Drew, Franklin, Grant, Greene, Hempstead, Howard, Independence, Lawrence, Little River, Logan, Lonoke, Madison, Miller, Nevada, Newton, Phillips, Poinsett, Polk, Randolph, Sharp, Union, White.
50-99: Baxter, Cleveland, Dallas, Izard, Jackson, Lafayette, Monroe, Ouachita, Perry, Pike, Prairie, Scott, Stone, Van Buren.
25-49: Fulton, Marion, Montgomery, Searcy.
10-24: Calhoun, Woodruff.
Deaths: 521.
Source: Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Arkansas Department of Health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.