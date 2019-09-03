The West Plains High School Class of 1969 will hold a lunch and reunion planning meeting at 11 a.m. Sept. 11 at Chen’s Garden, 1705 Gibson Ave.
All classmates are encouraged to attend.
Those who have not received a reunion letter are asked to let organizers know. For more information or a copy of the letter contact David Bryson, 293-8474.
