A West Plains resident has been charged with failure to register as a sex offender after missing an appointment to register in February, according to court documents.
Howell County Sex Offender Coordinator Deputy Jennifer Harper reported Gary Wayne Parker, 62, County Road 9980, was scheduled to appear to register Feb. 19, but had not as of Feb. 21.
Parker was convicted in 2002 in Poplar Bluff of two counts of second-degree statutory sodomy involving an 8-year-old girl and of first-degree child molestation in 2009, also in Poplar Bluff, involving a 9-year-old boy.
A warrant has been issued for Parker with bail set at $10,000, according to court records.
