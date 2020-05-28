The Howell and Texas county health departments are collaborating on a joint investigation and follow-up after a southern Texas County resident was diagnosed with COVID-19.
The patient, whose identity is being kept confidential, has had connections to both counties, hence the joint investigation, said Howell County Health Department Administrator Chris Gilliam in a statement emailed Thursday morning.
Notification was given to the patient of a positive confirmation of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19; this is the first Texas County resident to be diagnosed with the respiratory disease. A previously reported confirmation of coronavirus was attributed to the county, but the patient had not been in Texas County for some months and was, in fact, out of state, officials determined.
There have been no confirmations of the coronavirus in Howell County since April 16, and none in West Plains since April 7.
An investigation into businesses visited by the patient within the first 48 hours of symptoms, between May 22 and Tuesday, turned up a total of six business interactions, all in Howell County. All times are approximate.
Two visits were made to Signal gas station in Mtn. View on May 22, the first between 4 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., and the second between 5 and 7 p.m.
Between noon and 1 p.m. Saturday the patient visited Porters Flower Shop in Mtn. View.
Between 11:30 a.m. and noon Sunday, the patient was at Walmart in West Plains.
Between 4 and 10 a.m. Monday, and again between 2 a.m. and noon Tuesday, the patient was at Signal gas station in Mtn. View.
At this time, the patient's symptoms do not require hospitalization, say public health officials, and the individual is following all public health guidance for isolating at home until symptoms are resolved.
Public health nurses have nofied the patient's close contacts to ensure they are monitoring for symptoms and following public health guidance to contain the spread.
Those who visited the locations frequented by the patient are at a low risk for contracting COVID-19, but should monitor themselves for symptoms, said Gilliam, adding that there is no need to self-quarantine or isolation unless symptoms develop.
Anyone who develops symptoms of COVID-19 should contact their healthcare provider regarding testing and take all necessary precautions to avoid exposing others.
"It is important that each and every one of us continue to practice basic preventative measures to help decrease the spread of illness," emphasized Gilliam. The measures include avoiding contact with people who are sick, covering coughs and sneezes, proper hand-washing, cleaning frequently used surfaces, wearing a mask while out in public and staying home when sick.
Both agencies will continue to diligently monitor the COVID-19 situation and help protect the public health of the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.