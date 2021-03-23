“It has been a difficult year for many. Sometimes turning that hardship into something good helps us heal,” says Barb Caton, one of the organizers of the annual Callie Ann Community Wide Baby Shower. “That’s what the Nigliazzo family did several years ago.”
The Community Wide Baby Shower took on a new name in 2002 when the Nigliazzos asked that, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions for Callie Ann be donated to the annual baby shower event, Caton explains. And so, it became the Callie Ann Community Wide Baby Shower. The baby shower has continued for another 19 years, but donations have been steadily declining.
Callie Ann’s initials, C.A.N., are made to inspire because they reflect Philippians 4:13: “I can do all this through him who gives me strength” (NIV).
“If you would like to take part in remembering a treasured life, or to help provide new baby items to a newborn in need, please join our annual event,” organizers invite. This year, donations will be collected until April 15 in Looney Hall on the Missouri State University-West Plains campus.
For those who are unable to stop by, says Caton, “Money donations are always appreciated, no matter the amount, and will be spent on newborn necessities for those in our area who could use such a gift.”
“Sometimes hope can come in the form of a box filled with a blanket, some diapers, wipes, a bottle, a onesie and other infant items showing that someone does care,” she adds.
The organization behind the shower, the Infant-Child Committee of the Howell County Interagency Council, has a goal to provide 100 layettes to be distributed through local community agencies including Ozarks Healthcare, Howell County Health Department, Christos House, Division of Family Support, Samaritan Outreach and M.U.N.C.H.
Checks can be made out to “Baby Shower” and mailed to the Infant-Child Committee C/O Barb Caton MSU-WP, 128 Garfield Ave., West Plains, MO 65775.
For more information call 1-417-255-7251.
“Any donation, no matter how large or small, is greatly appreciated to help our area newborns!” Caron reminds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.