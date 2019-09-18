Funeral services for Amanda “Naomi” Dye, 97, West Plains, Mo., will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at the Langston Street Chapel of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mrs. Dye passed away at 5:40 p.m., Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at Brooke Haven Health Care.
She was born Feb. 24, 1922, at South Fork, Mo., to Frank Manworn Willard and Pearl T. Ford Willard. Naomi received her education and graduated at Pitts Grove. On Sept. 14, 1940, she was married to Cecil Roberson, who preceded her in death on April 4, 1945, while serving his country in Germany during WWII. On Aug. 21, 1946, she was married to James Dye, who preceded her in death on Oct. 13, 1994. On March 18, 1996, she was married to Ambrose Greenlee, who preceded her in death on June 26, 1998.
Naomi enjoyed quilting, crocheting, gardening, flowers and deer hunting. Mrs. Dye was a member of the Eastern Star and was of the Baptist faith.
She is survived by four children Ronald Roberson, Allen Dye and wife Debbie, and Karen Linderman and husband Leonard, all of West Plains, and Sharon Talley and husband Bill, Branson, Mo.; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two brothers George Willard and James Willard, both of West Plains; and several nieces and nephews.
Her parents, husbands, one brother Herschal Willard and two sisters Thelma “Marie” Wheat and Pauline Collins preceded her in death.
Visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday at the Langston Street Chapel of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Oak Lawn Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital and may be left at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.