Bradley Eugene Simpson, 35, West Plains, and Kasey Ann O’Mary, 30, West Plains, Oct. 24 in Pomona. Officiated by David L. Ball.
Aaron David Redman, 21, Birch Tree, and Cortney Erin Wynne, 24, Mtn. View, Oct. 24 in Mtn. View. Officiated by Henry Mitchell.
Zachary Allen Kirk, 30, Willow Springs, and Ashley Elizabeth McNulty, 28, Willow Springs, Oct. 24 in Cabool. Officiated by Kin Crawford.
Michael Keith Howell, 42, West Plains, and Mandi Nicole Neldon, 31, West Plains, Oct. 24 in Bakersfield. Officiated by Davin Friend.
Chad Patrick Sandkam, 30, West Plains, and Carrie Beth Howell, 22, West Plains, Oct. 24 in Mtn. View. Officiated by Paige Davis Topliff.
Jacob Ryan Hammy, 21, Caulfield, and Kendra Kay Freeman, 20, Caulfield, Oct. 25 in Tecumseh. Officiated by Mathew Coatney.
Colton Lamar Harvey, 21, West Plains, and Caley Eryn Harrelson, 22, West Plain, Oct. 25 in West Plains. Officiated by David Ray.
Dylan Scott Eugene Clayton Kerns Sr., 27, Birch Tree, and Lisa Rose Lockett, 46, Mtn. View, Oct. 29 in West Plains. Officiated by Steven Privette.
Rodney Scott Sims, 56, Thayer, and Angelika Ella Seiber, 54, Thayer, Oct. 30, West Plains. Officiated by David Ray.
Todd Edward Franklin, 50, Willow Springs, and Patricia Ann Lynch, 45, Willow Springs, Oct. 30 in West Plains. Officiated by David Ray.
Caleb Keith Delane Battreal, 27, West Plains, and Andrea Marie Scharts, 31, West Plains, Oct. 30 in West Plains. Officiated by John W. Collins.
Timothy Nelson Cates, 62, West Plains, and Carla Sue Harris, 50, West Plains, Oct. 30 in Hartville. Officiated by Marcus Allen.
Blake Dalton Cates, 21, West Plains, and Chrystal Rain McGee, 18, West Plains, Oct. 31 in West Plains. Officiated by Brian Martin.
Andrew Lee Arthurs, 30, West Plains, and Jessica Lee Duclos, 31, West Plains, Nov. 1 in West Plains. Officiated by Courtney Clark.
Joseph Scott Allen Bridewell, 35, West Plains, and Ian Michael Hyslop, 32, West Plains, Nov. 5 in West Plains. Officiated by Steven Privette.
