Howell County Athletic Association member school districts Fairview, Glenwood, Howell Valley, Junction Hill and Richards, in collaboration with the Howell County Health Department, have canceled all athletic and scholastic activities through April 3.
The move is intended to help stem the spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19; parents are advised to consult their individual schools’ websites for details.
•
From Howell County Emergency Management Director Mike Coldiron:
Howell County Commissioners are working closely with organizations and Gov. Mike Parson has said it is up to individual business owners how to treat this situation for their response. Guidelines in place to assist may be found at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/guidance-business-response.html.
•
Some Church groups have restricted services to video streaming. Contact your local church for more information.
To date, there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Howell County. However, at the recommendation of the Howell County Health Department and the CDC, gatherings of over 10 people are discouraged. Residents are encouraged to practicing good hygiene, stay home if sick and call your providers for instructions.
•
Piney River Brewing Company in Bucyrus has postponed its Ninth Aleiversary event that was scheduled for Saturday. The taproom will still be open, but the celebration will be announced at a later date.
•
Black River Technical College in Arkansas has closed its Pocahontas and Paragould facilities until March 30. The only students who should report to campus before then are Law Enforcement Training Academy cadets. Watch www.blackrivertech.org/health for updates.
•
From the Missouri Department of Natural Resources: Missouri State Parks have suspended tours, programs and events through April 30.
•
Good Samaritan Care Clinic in Mtn. View has suspended Monday evening medical clinics and canceled dental clinics for the upcoming month.
•
Mercy Hospitals have begun visitor screenings at all facilities, including Mtn. View. Mercy patients with mild symptoms and concerned about the coronavirus may go to www.mymercy.net for a virtual “e-visit.”
MISSOURI
Tested: 332 - Positive: 25
St. Louis Co., 7; Greene, 5; Cass, Christian, Col and St. Louis City, 2; Henry, Jackson and Boone, 1;
Deaths: 1
ARKANSAS
Tested: 413 - Positive: 62
Counties of Cleburne, Pulaski and Jefferson, 10 or more; Washington, Searcy, Independence, Craighead, Pope, Van Buren, Poinsettia, Faulkner, Saline, Garland, Grant, Clark, Sevier, Cleveland, Lincoln, Desha and Bradley, 1 to 4.
Deaths: 0
Current case data provided by Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and Arkansas Department of Health.
