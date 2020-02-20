Simon Meikle Drewery, stillborn infant son of Matthew Meikle Drewery and Allison Joan Garner, went to be with the angels at 4:09 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020.
He is survived by his parents; grandparents Heather Girdley, Jeff Girdley, Sarah Self, Sandra Drewery, Roger Turnbull and James Drewery; great-grandparents Judy Pierce, Stephen Pierce, Norine “GiGi” Lunsford and Howard Yates; great-great-grandmother, Joan Tetreault; and his aunts and uncle Andrew Garner, Abbigail Garner and Madyson Turnbull.
His uncle Tanner Lager preceded him in death.
Arrangements under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.