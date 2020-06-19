Ramona June Harpole, 98, High Ridge, Mo., formerly of Thayer, Mo. Died Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at her home. Carter Funeral Home, Thayer.
Carolyn Jean Bageant, 79, Birch Tree. Died at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at her home. Yarber Mortuary, Birch Tree.
Agnes Sophie Thompson, 73, West Plains. Died at 5:24 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at West Vue Green House Homes in West Plains. Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, West Plains.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.